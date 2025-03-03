London said there is no joint ceasefire plan with France in Ukraine yet

France and the United Kingdom have not yet agreed on a plan for a partial cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United Kingdom Luke Pollard in an interview with the Times radio station, Barronʼs reports.

“There has been no agreement on what a ceasefire should look like. But we are working with France and our European allies to find a way to create a lasting and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Pollard said.

An anonymous government representative in the country also denied any agreement, writes Barronʼs.

"There are various options on the table for further discussion with the US and European partners, but a month-long ceasefire has not been agreed," the publicationʼs source added.

Earlier, French leader Emmanuel Macron said that together with Britain they were proposing a month-long ceasefire in Ukraine “in the air, at sea and in the energy infrastructure sector”. His comments came after world leaders met in London on March 2. The measures were expected to not extend to ground fighting, at least initially.

