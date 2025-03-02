Popeʼs condition has stabilized. Forecasts still ʼcautiousʼ

Pope Francisʼ health has stabilized, but he is still hospitalized.

This was reported by the press service of the Holy See.

The pontiff has no fever or signs of leukocytosis, an elevated white blood cell count. Vatican officials said he “remains cheerful and in good spirits”. The statement said that in the morning the Pope “rested after a good night’s sleep”, ate breakfast, drank coffee, and read the newspapers.

Doctors are providing the Pope with respiratory physiotherapy and non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The prognosis of medical professionals still "remains cautious."

