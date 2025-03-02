Popeʼs condition has stabilized. Forecasts still ʼcautiousʼ

Pope Francisʼ health has stabilized, but he is still hospitalized.
This was reported by the press service of the Holy See.
The pontiff has no fever or signs of leukocytosis, an elevated white blood cell count. Vatican officials said he “remains cheerful and in good spirits”. The statement said that in the morning the Pope “rested after a good night’s sleep”, ate breakfast, drank coffee, and read the newspapers.
Doctors are providing the Pope with respiratory physiotherapy and non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The prognosis of medical professionals still "remains cautious."
- Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14 with a "complicated clinical situation". The Vatican later announced that the pontiff had developed pneumonia in both lungs. He recently received a blood transfusion after tests revealed anemia.
- The Vatican is breaking a centuries-old taboo by revealing the Popeʼs health. Talk about his "earthly health" is equated with profanity.
