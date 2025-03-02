“Presidential elections” held in self-proclaimed Abkhazia. Preliminary results available

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia has announced the preliminary results of the vote in the "presidential elections".

This is reported by "Echo of the Caucasus".

In the second round of the election, Badra Gunba won with 54.73% of the vote. His opponent Adgur Ardzinba received 41.54%. The CEC noted that there were no violations that could affect the voting. At the same time, Ardzinbaʼs headquarters claimed "massive violations of electoral legislation identified during the elections in various regions of Abkhazia".

Badra Gunba had the support of Russia, held telephone conversations with Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova, and spoke about the need to develop strategic relations with Moscow.

Adgur Ardzinba, who also spoke about the need for partnership with Russia, was accused in the Russian Federation of an allegedly "pro-Turkish" and "anti-Armenian" position.

Ukraine does not recognize the "elections" in Abkhazia. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the vote in the occupied territory of Georgia.

What is happening in Abkhazia?

On November 19, the so-called President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania resigned. The same day, this decision was supported by the parliament of the unrecognized country.

This happened against the backdrop of protests due to the fact that at the end of October 2024, an investment agreement was signed in Moscow, under which large Russian businesses receive unprecedented benefits, the opportunity to implement their projects in the territory of Abkhazia, as well as ownership of land and property.

Bzhaniya stated that in exchange for his resignation, the protesters must leave the territory of the government buildings they had broken into.

Ultimately, in December, the Abkhazian “parliament” refused to ratify the investment agreement.

Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in 1992, with active military support from Moscow, leading to open war with Tbilisi. After a five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008, the Kremlin recognized the regionʼs "independence", although most of the world community still recognizes Georgiaʼs sovereignty over Abkhazia.

