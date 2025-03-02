“We have a moral compass.” Norwegian company stops refueling US warships

The Norwegian company Haltbakk Bunkers, which produces fuel for ships, has decided to stop refueling US warships due to the dispute between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is reported by the Norwegian media outlet Kystens Næringsliv.

“We witnessed the biggest circus of lies ever shown live,” said company owner Gunnar Gran in response to the Oval Office incident.

Haltbakk Bunkers said that he has a "moral compass", so despite the loss of revenue, the company is stopping all sales to the US military and its ships. The refueling ban applies to ships calling at Norwegian ports. Haltbakk Bunkers has called on all Norwegians and Europeans to follow suit.

"We support Ukraine. We have many Ukrainian employees, and we know how terribly this war affects them and their families," Gunnar Gran emphasized.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense has drawn the attention of Haltbakk Bunkers to this position. Minister Tore Sandvik stated that the US forces will continue to receive necessary supplies and support from Norway.

How did the meeting between Trump and Zelensky go?

Volodymyr Zelensky met with the US President Donald Trump in Washington on February 28, the day they were supposed to sign a rare earth minerals agreement. However, during a brief question-and-answer session, the Ukrainian and American leaders took a more heated tone.

Later, it became known that the President of Ukraine left the White House early, and Trump stated that the President of Ukraine was not ready for peace. The agreement on minerals was not signed.

After that, the President of Ukraine wrote a post in X, where he thanked the American President, Congress, and the people.

"Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working for this," he wrote.

As US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz later explained, Zelensky was asked to leave the White House because he allegedly continued to argue behind closed doors. Waltz denied the suggestion that he and the US Vice President JD Vance had deliberately staged a verbal provocation against Zelensky.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.