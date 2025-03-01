The Popeʼs health has worsened — he needed ventilation of his lungs

Pope Francis suffered an uncontrollable contraction of his bronchial muscles on February 28. The pontiffʼs condition deteriorated, requiring mechanical ventilation.
This was reported by the Vatican press service.
Yesterday, the pontiff suffered a single episode of bronchospasm. This dangerous condition is caused by the contraction of the bronchial muscles, which impairs the flow of oxygen and the removal of carbon dioxide from the body. This caused an attack of vomiting, which suddenly worsened the Popeʼs respiratory condition.
The pontiffʼs airway was cleared and connected to non-invasive mechanical ventilation. Francis remained conscious throughout.
Forecasts for the Popeʼs condition remain cautious. Doctors say it will take approximately 24-48 hours to assess his condition after a bronchospasm. The night of March 1 passed peacefully.
- Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14 with a "complicated clinical situation". The Vatican later announced that the pontiff had developed pneumonia in both lungs. He recently received a blood transfusion after tests revealed anemia.
- The Vatican is breaking a centuries-old taboo by revealing the Popeʼs health. Talk about his "earthly health" is equated with profanity.
