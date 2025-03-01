“Relations with Trump can be saved.” Zelensky gave an interview to Fox News after meeting with the US president

President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to Fox News after meeting with the US President Donald Trump. He spoke about the dispute in the Oval Office, the war in Ukraine, and the future of relations with Washington. Babel has collected the key points.

Zelensky assured that he respects Trump, the American people, and the citizens of Ukraine, including the military who are fighting for the state.

"Ukrainians want to hear that the United States is on our side."

Ukraine wants peace, which implies security guarantees. Kyiv needs them, as well as a strong position, the president once again emphasized. Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the US on minerals, but this document is only the first step towards reliable security guarantees. This agreement alone is not enough.

"I canʼt change our attitude towards the Russians, they are murderers. Putin and the Russians are our enemies. This does not mean that we donʼt want peace," Zelensky said.

Regarding the dispute in the White House, the Ukrainian president said that it is disadvantageous for both sides. He also does not know whether this conflict was planned. Zelensky does not want to lose good relations with Washington. The Ukrainian president believes that his relationship with Trump is more than contact between two leaders, so he is convinced that they can be saved.

"Yes, of course. Because these relations are more than relations between two presidents. These are historical relations, strong relations between our people," Zelensky emphasized.

When asked by the host whether he regrets the situation with Trump, the Ukrainian president replied: "Yes, I donʼt think it was good."

At the end of the interview, the Fox News host asked whether Volodymyr Zelensky would facilitate an investigation into the use of funds provided by the United States as aid. He assured that every shell and every piece of equipment that crosses the border is “recorded and documented”.

"If anyone wants to check the funds sent to us, we are open to that," Zelensky said.

On February 28, a meeting between Trump, JD Vance, and Zelensky took place in Washington, which ended in a dispute between the three politicians. The American president said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. They planned to sign an agreement on minerals that day, but this was not done. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.