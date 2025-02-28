Bloomberg: Russian oil imports to India fall to lowest level in two years

In February 2025, crude oil imports from Russia to India fell to their lowest level since January 2023. This proves that the US sanctions have disrupted supply chains.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing data from the analytical company Kpler.

The South Asian countryʼs purchases are likely to decline further over the next two months, the agency said, citing a sharp decline in the number of tankers and discount cargo sellers due to U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

According to Kpler, this month India reduced its imports of Russian crude oil by 14.9% compared to January, to an average of 1.4 million barrels per day.

At the same time, Iraq, the second largest supplier of raw materials, increased shipments by 8.3%, while Saudi Arabia sent 0.7% less oil to India than last month.

Indian refineries have bought more oil from Nigeria, Angola, Mexico and Colombia to compensate for Russian barrels, experts say.

