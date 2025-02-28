Klitschko dismisses his deputy and two officials — they appear in the case of land seizure in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported the dismissal of his deputy and two other capital officials involved in the case of the seizure of Kyiv land.

Klitschko wrote about this in Telegram.

It is about:

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych;

Deputy Director of the SE "Spetszhitlofond" Yuriy Leonov;

Deputy Head of the Kyiv Urban Development Enterprise Oleksiy Mushta.

Klitschko also stated that Kyiv City Council deputy and head of the land commission Mykhailo Terentyev should resign from his position as a deputy. Terentyev is also involved in the case.

"In the field of urban planning of the capital and land relations, as we said earlier, reorganization was carried out. And not only in these areas," he wrote.

The mayor also added that in the "land case" the city provides law enforcement with all requested documents and assists in the investigation.

What preceded

On February 6, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization led by a former deputy of the Kyiv City Council (KCC). The investigation did not name him, but a number of media outlets claimed that he was Denys Komarnytskyi, the leader of the “Leonid Chernovetskyi Bloc” faction in the Kyiv City Council from 2008 to 2010. He was put on the wanted list on February 10.

Other suspects include:

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych;

Chairman and member of the Standing Committee of the Kyiv City Council on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations Mykhailo Terentyev and Olena Marchenko;

current deputies of KCC;

First Deputy Director of the SE "Spetszhitlofond" Yuriy Leonov;

Deputy of the Kyiv Urban Development Enterprise Oleksiy Mushta;

four citizens whose positions are not reported by law enforcement agencies.

Olenych, Terentyev, Marchenko, Leonov, Mushta, and an unnamed suspect who kept the accounting department have already been sent to custody. Another suspect has been placed on personal bond. Suspilne wrote that Olenych has already been released on bail.

The defendants are suspected of seizing valuable capital land for development and fully influencing the local authoritiesʼ decisions on granting land rights. The scheme consisted of the defendants looking for promising land plots and registering ownership rights to non-existent houses allegedly on these territories for fake people. Then they submitted applications to the City Council to grant them ownership rights to land plots for servicing these structures — this way they avoided bidding.

According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, the defendants illegally removed land in the city center worth 11.6 million hryvnias from the property of the territorial community of Kyiv.

