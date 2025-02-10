Land grab in central Kyiv. Organizer of the Komarnytsky scheme put on the wanted list (UPD)

The organizer of the scheme to seize capital land, former deputy of the Kyiv City Council Denys Komarnytskyi, is trying to leave the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos at a briefing, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"We are taking measures to search for the person... He is trying to leave the territory of Ukraine," he said.

The NABU director expressed hope that "the law enforcement system will work to ensure that this person does not leave the territory of Ukraine".

Answering the question of whether the organizer of the scheme is former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytsky, Kryvonos said: "According to our information, yes. He is here and is trying to leave the territory of Ukraine".

UPD at 2:50 pm: NABU has put Komarnytskyi on the wanted list.

What preceded

On February 6, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization led by a former deputy of the Kyiv City Council. The investigation did not name him, but a number of media outlets claimed that he was Denys Komarnytskyi, the leader of the “Leonid Chernovetskyi Bloc” faction in the Kyiv City Council (KCC) from 2008 to 2010.

Other suspects include:

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration;

Chairman and member of the KCC Standing Commission on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations;

current deputies of the KCC;

First Deputy and Deputy Director of Municipal Enterprises;

four citizens whose positions are not reported by law enforcement agencies.

The defendants are suspected of seizing valuable land in the capital for development and fully influencing the local authoritiesʼ decisions on granting land rights. The scheme consisted in the defendants looking for promising land plots and registering ownership rights to non-existent houses allegedly on these territories for fake people. Then they submitted applications to the City Council to grant them ownership rights to land plots for servicing these structures — this way they avoided bidding.

According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, the defendants illegally removed land in the city center worth 11.6 million hryvnias from the property of the territorial community of Kyiv.

