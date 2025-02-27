Bloomberg: EU leaders to discuss appointment of special envoy for peace talks next week

European Union leaders will discuss the appointment of a special envoy to represent the bloc in possible talks to end Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine at a meeting next week.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

At a special summit of EU leaders to be held on March 6, discussions will be aimed at developing a unified position on defense: both for the rearmament of the continent and regarding Ukraine.

The leaders will also discuss the blocʼs expectations for what peace in Ukraine would look like and what security guarantees they can offer in the context of the negotiations.

At the summit, the European Commission, the EUʼs executive body, is expected to unveil a plan to inject hundreds of billions of euros into the defense industry.

The Commission will also explain to member states next week how it plans to introduce greater flexibility to increase defense spending without violating EU fiscal rules, the sources said.

Previously, the WSJ wrote that Europe plans to compensate for a possible halt in US military aid to Ukraine.

