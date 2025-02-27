National Bank: Revolut Bank does not have a banking license in Ukraine and has not applied for one

Revolut Bank UAB, which reported its entry into the Ukrainian market, did not receive any licenses or permits from the National Bank.

This is stated in a statement by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

NBU emphasized that Revolut Bank UAB is a foreign bank registered in Lithuania, which provides financial services based on a license that allows it to operate in the countries of the European Union.

To operate in Ukraine, he had to establish a branch or obtain an appropriate banking license. Both options are possible only with the permission of the NBU.

"To date, Revolut Bank UAB has not received any licenses or permits from the National Bank of Ukraine, has not submitted relevant applications, and is not undergoing the licensing procedure," the National Bank reported.

The National Bank also draws attention to the fact that the norms of legislation on the protection of the rights of consumers of financial services and the deposit guarantee system do not apply to Revolut customers.

Revolut is an international financial technology company that provides financial services through a mobile application. The bank was founded in 2015 by Russian-British entrepreneur Mykola Storonsky and Ukrainian billionaire Vlad Yatsenko.

