Neobank Revolut launched in Ukraine

The British financial technology company Revolut has fully launched in Ukraine and expanded its services for users from Ukraine.

This was reported by the Revolut press service.

Starting today, Ukrainians can open a European Revolut account and transfer funds between users of the program for free. The company offers favorable rates, and account holders will be able to transfer, exchange and spend money in over 30 currencies anywhere in the world without high fees.

In addition, the bank is launching a new Clear Sky debit card. It is free for Ukrainians. Other users can get it by donating at least £5 to the UN Refugee Agency. The funds will go towards essential services and support for those in need.

Over 700,000 Ukrainians in the UK and the European Economic Area already use Revolut services. Since 2022, over €1 billion has been sent to Ukraine using Revolut — the majority of funds came from Germany, the UK, Ireland, Poland and the Netherlands.

Revolut became the first international bank to allow you to verify your identity and log into the app using "Actions".