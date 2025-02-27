Investigators identified the commanders of the Russian Armed Forces who organized the large-scale shelling of Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers identified four Russian commanders who organized a large-scale shelling of Kharkiv on February 28, 2022. Eight people died then.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

That day, the Russian occupiers struck the city with high-explosive cluster munitions from the “Smerch” MLRS. In the Shevchenkivsky district, the attack damaged several high-rise buildings and a kindergarten, and destroyed a school.

According to the investigation, on February 24, 2022, units of the Russian Armed Forces Group "West" operated in the direction of the Kharkiv region, using the “Smerch” MLRS.

A Russian colonel, deputy chief of staff, prepared a decision to strike Kharkiv with “Smerch” multiple rocket launchers. The decision was approved by the colonel general, the commander, and his first deputy.

Then the colonel of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the 79th Rocket Artillery Brigade, gave the order to strike at Kharkiv.

