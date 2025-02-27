Law enforcement officers exposed a corruption scheme in the capital and Volyn TRCs

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspects two officials of the command of one of the branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of organizing an illegal scheme to update military registration data in the TRCs of Kyiv and Volyn.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, in January 2025, the lieutenant colonel told the man who was conscripted that he had acquaintances in the Kyiv TRC and the Joint Venture who could “help” him update his data and enter the data he needed into the “Oberih” registry. The price of the service was $4 000. The man agreed, and later the official received the agreed-upon amount.

Later, during meetings with other conscripts, the lieutenant colonel noted that he had another established mechanism for updating military registration data through one of the TRCs and the Joint Military Commission of the Volyn region. According to him, the head of that TRC, a colonel of the command and former regional military commissar, has the necessary connections.

The scheme was as follows: the colonel himself would fill out the necessary applications, draw up a fictitious lease agreement for the "clients" to live in the region, and then go to the MMC for them. The price of such a service was $9 thousand.

SBI adds that in February 2025, a colonel from the command of one of the branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine contacted the acting head of one of the TRCs of the Volyn region and asked to help his subordinate for money.

The scheme was used by three conscripts, who transferred the money in two installments — $9 000 and $13 000.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects while receiving the third part of the bribe. Both face up to 10 years in prison under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

