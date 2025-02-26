Zelensky dismissed the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov. The reasons are currently unknown.

This is stated in the relevant decree No. 148/2025.

Andriy Hnatov graduated from the Kharkiv Institute of Tank Troops in 2001. From 2016 to 2018, he headed the headquarters of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, after which he commanded the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mikhail Belinsky.

In 2022, he headed the headquarters and became the deputy commander of the troops of the operational command "South" of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2022, he replaced General Dmytro Marchenko, leading the defense of Mykolaiv, and was one of the commanders responsible for the liberation of the Kherson region.

In the spring of 2023, he led the defense of Bakhmut, which was in the area of responsibility of the “Khortytsia” Operational-strategic group (OSG) under the command of Oleksandr Syrskyi. In addition, Andriy Hnatov was one of the officers who formed units of the renewed marines from units that left the occupied Crimea.

He was appointed to command the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June 2024, replacing Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol. This happened after the former chief of staff of the “Azov” brigade of the National Guard Bohdan Krotevych filed a complaint against Sodol with the State Bureau of Investigation. He wrote that Sodol "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any other Russian general", so he asked to open an investigation.

