Ukrainian drones attacked a seaport and oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia

On the night of February 26, Ukrainian drones attacked a seaport and oil refinery in Tuapse, in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At least 40 explosions were heard at the plant after the attack, a fire broke out, and oil refining equipment was damaged.

Russian authorities acknowledged the attack on Tuapse. Local residents also posted photos and videos of the attack on the seaport.

GUR noted that the affected facilities play a key role in ensuring the military logistics of the Russian army. The oil terminal in Tuapse is one of the largest in Russia. And the Tuapse port is one of the key Russian cargo ports on the Black Sea, which is also a logistics hub. It is connected to the railway network — this allows transporting cargo from the central and southern regions of the Russian Federation.

The Tuapse port is used to transport equipment, ammunition, and fuel for military needs. It also provides logistical support for ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, including those participating in the war against Ukraine.

The detailed consequences of the attack are being clarified.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.