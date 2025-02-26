Elon Musk tops the list of superbillionaires

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk topped the list of superbillionaires, with a fortune of $419.4 billion.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper published a study by the analytical company Altrata, which claims that a category of ultra-rich people has emerged in the world — super-billionaires. Each of them is estimated to have a fortune of at least $50 billion.

In second place in the ranking is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a fortune of $263.8 billion, in third place is the owner of luxury giant Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Bernard Arnault with $238.9 billion. Also in the top five are Oracle CEO Larry Ellison ($237 billion) and entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg ($220.8 billion).

In total, the 24 richest people in the world have a combined net worth of $3.3 trillion, which is almost the same as the GDP of France. 16 people on the list have net worths exceeding $100 billion, known as centi-billionaires. Only three of the 24 super-billionaires are women.

Altrata noted that in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the wealthiest people were industrialists. Most of todayʼs super-billionaires made their fortunes in the technology sector.

In 2024, the world was creating almost four new billionaires every week.

Elon Muskʼs fortune skyrocketed after Donald Trump won the US election. Investors began pouring more money into Muskʼs companies because he supported Trump and gained political influence.

