Elon Musk tops the list of superbillionaires

Oleksandra Opanasenko
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk topped the list of superbillionaires, with a fortune of $419.4 billion.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper published a study by the analytical company Altrata, which claims that a category of ultra-rich people has emerged in the world — super-billionaires. Each of them is estimated to have a fortune of at least $50 billion.

In second place in the ranking is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a fortune of $263.8 billion, in third place is the owner of luxury giant Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Bernard Arnault with $238.9 billion. Also in the top five are Oracle CEO Larry Ellison ($237 billion) and entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg ($220.8 billion).

In total, the 24 richest people in the world have a combined net worth of $3.3 trillion, which is almost the same as the GDP of France. 16 people on the list have net worths exceeding $100 billion, known as centi-billionaires. Only three of the 24 super-billionaires are women.

Altrata noted that in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the wealthiest people were industrialists. Most of todayʼs super-billionaires made their fortunes in the technology sector.

