Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims increased

Two people were killed in a nighttime Russian strike on the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on the evening of February 25, the Russian military attacked the Kyiv region with drones.

The attack killed two people and injured two others.

In the Buchansky district, private residential buildings were damaged, one of which was completely destroyed, as well as apartments in high-rise buildings, garages, and cars.

Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes, including those that led to the death of a person (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In total, on the night of February 25, the Russians launched 177 drones over Ukraine. Of these, 110 were shot down, and another 66 did not reach their targets.

