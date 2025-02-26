Ukraine was attacked by 177 drones, 110 of them were shot down

On the night of February 26, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 177 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 110 drones have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Another 66 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Sumy regions suffered.

In the Kyiv region, one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack. In Kharkiv, two people and several residential buildings were damaged in the strike.

