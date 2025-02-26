New specialized administrative courts will be created in Ukraine. Why is this important?

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12368-1 on the creation of the Supreme Administrative Court. 234 MPs voted pro. Such a court is one of the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for the implementation of which Ukraine receives funding.

This was reported by MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The draft law provides for the creation of two courts at once — a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Appeal Administrative Court to Higher Specialized Courts. The latter will act as a court of appeal and will review the decisions of the Specialized District Administrative Court.

Judges will be selected on a competitive basis. The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ) will have to announce a competition for positions within a month after the law comes into force. It is currently awaiting signatures from the speaker of parliament and the president.

The competition should involve an Expert Council, which will consist of three members from the Council of Judges of Ukraine and three from foreign organizations.