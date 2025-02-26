New specialized administrative courts will be created in Ukraine. Why is this important?

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12368-1 on the creation of the Supreme Administrative Court. 234 MPs voted pro. Such a court is one of the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for the implementation of which Ukraine receives funding.
This was reported by MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
The draft law provides for the creation of two courts at once — a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Appeal Administrative Court to Higher Specialized Courts. The latter will act as a court of appeal and will review the decisions of the Specialized District Administrative Court.
Judges will be selected on a competitive basis. The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ) will have to announce a competition for positions within a month after the law comes into force. It is currently awaiting signatures from the speaker of parliament and the president.
The competition should involve an Expert Council, which will consist of three members from the Council of Judges of Ukraine and three from foreign organizations.
The administrative court will be able to challenge the appointment of heads of ministries, heads of all anti-corruption agencies, prosecutors of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), as well as any decrees of the central government, except for presidential decrees. Appeals against presidential decrees are considered exclusively by the Supreme Court.
- In April 2021, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Rada as an urgent bill to liquidate the Kyiv District Administrative Court. Zelensky stressed that the Kyiv District Administrative Court had never been able to regain trust in itself, and called the proposal itself a signal to any court that “betrayed respect for the law”.
- In December 2022, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court and the establishment of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. On the same day, Volodymyr Zelensky signed this law.
