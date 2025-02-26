Reuters: Hungary demands removal of a number of people from EU sanctions list — otherwise it will block extension of restrictions

Hungary wants to remove eight people from the European Unionʼs sanctions list against Russia and get new guarantees on gas transit negotiations through Ukraine before agreeing to extend the restrictions.

Reuters reports this, citing European diplomats.

At the same time, diplomats refused to name the people whom Hungary wants to remove from the sanctions list.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on February 24 that Budapest "would not agree to rush" into extending sanctions against individuals.

EU sanctions against Russia, imposed over Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, are to be renewed every six months by unanimous vote.

Sanctions against Russia consist of two frameworks, which are extended at different times. One covers economic measures, and the other is a list of over 2,400 individuals and entities subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

In January, Budapest delayed extending economic sanctions that would freeze the assets of Moscowʼs central bank. The deal was reached after the European Commission agreed to include Hungary in talks to resume gas transit to the EU via Ukraine.

