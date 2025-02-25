Russians launched 7 missiles and 213 drones into Ukraine overnight

On the night of February 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 213 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types, and also struck with seven Kh-101 cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 11:00, the downing of six Kh-101 cruise missiles and 133 drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions was confirmed.

Another 79 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the enemy attack. In Kyiv, the wreckage of a downed drone fell in a forest park area in the Holosiivskyi district, but there were no casualties or damage.

In Zhytomyr region, debris damaged an outbuilding and a residential building. A woman was injured and hospitalized. Two children, ages four and seven, were also taken to the hospital due to acute stress reactions.

