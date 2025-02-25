Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia. They also apply to its shadow fleet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed about new sanctions against Russian citizens and companies that support the Kremlinʼs military-industrial complex, are involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children, and operate a shadow fleet.

This was reported by the government press service.

Sanctions were imposed against 76 Russian citizens and companies registered in Russia. The list also includes high-ranking Russian government officials and oligarchs who support the Putin regime.

Canada also imposed sanctions on 109 vessels carrying sanctioned goods and being part of Russia’s shadow fleet. The restrictions included 92 oil tankers involved in transporting Russian oil to third countries, nine liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers involved in transporting LNG to third countries, and eight vessels responsible for transporting weapons to Russia from Iran and North Korea.

Canada has also adopted new decisions that will prohibit the export of a wider range of sensitive goods and technologies from Canada to Russia.

In total, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,000 Russian citizens and companies involved in the violation of Ukraineʼs sovereignty and territorial integrity and systematic human rights violations.

At the International Summit in Support of Ukraine in Kyiv, Justin Trudeau announced a new package of military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.