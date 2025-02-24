Russia launched 185 drones over Ukraine overnight. Hereʼs how the air defense worked

On the night of February 24, 2025, Russia launched 185 Shahed strike drones and simulators from various directions into Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down 113 enemy UAVs, another 71 missed their targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected by the Russian attack.

