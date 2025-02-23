Bundestag elections have started in Germany

Early elections to the Bundestag began in Germany on Sunday, February 23.

Deutsche Welle writes about this.

More than 59 million German citizens can vote. About 65 000 polling stations are operating in the country on this day. There are 299 electoral districts in Germany. 29 parties are participating in the election race.

According to polls conducted on the eve of the election, the most support among respondents was for the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which nominated Friedrich Merz as its candidate for chancellor.

In second place, according to polls, was the far-right Alternative for Germany, followed by the Social Democratic Party of Germany, to which the current Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz belongs.