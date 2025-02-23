Russia launched 267 drones over Ukraine overnight, 138 of them were shot down

On the night of February 23, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 267 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 138 drones have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Another 119 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences), three of them flew towards Belarus, one towards Russia.

The Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv, and Zaporizhia regions were affected by the enemy attack. In particular, in Kyiv, drone debris fell in the Pechersky, Holosiivsky, and Darnytsky districts, causing several fires, but no injuries.

In Kryvyi Rih, the Russians struck civilian infrastructure, killing one person and injuring three.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.