Trumpʼs team is confident that it can end the war in Ukraine next week

The White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt said that the US President Donald Trump is confident in his ability to reach a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine "as early as this week".

Levitt told reporters about this on February 22, The Hill reports.

"The president, his team are very focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this war to end the conflict, and the president is very confident that we can do that this (next) week," she said.

This comment came after Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "has no bargaining chips" and does not have to attend the meetings.

Levitt added that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz will be working on the deal “around the clock” this weekend, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was involved in discussing a proposed deal with the Ukrainians on mineral extraction.

"When it comes to critical minerals, this is an important piece for the president. This is very important for the president because it will allow American taxes to be returned," Levitt said.

On February 18, Russia and the United States held their first talks in Saudi Arabia. No specific date was agreed upon for the meeting between Putin and Trump. Trump said it could happen "very soon", and the Kremlin did not rule out the possibility that it could happen by the end of February.

