Pope Francis remains in hospital. His condition is critical

Pope Francis will remain in the hospital for at least the entire next week.

This is reported by Vatican News.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, head of the group caring for the Pope, and Dr. Luigi Carbone, vice director of the Vatican health service, answered questions for about 40 minutes at a press conference at Romeʼs Gemelli Hospital.

They told reporters that there is no threat of death, but the danger to Francisʼ health is not over yet. The Pope is not connected to a ventilator, although he still has breathing problems and because of this his movement is limited. Despite this, the cleric is sitting upright in a chair, working and even joking, doctors say.

There is a risk that microbes from the Popeʼs respiratory tract could enter his bloodstream and cause sepsis, doctors have warned. Dr. Alfieri is confident that Francis will return to his residence, but his chronic respiratory problems will remain.

The Vatican reported that the Pope had a blood transfusion, as tests revealed anemia. His condition is assessed as critical. The pontiff had a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which required a large amount of oxygen. Doctors give a "cautious" prognosis.

It was recently reported that Pope Francis is in the hospital with a “complicated clinical situation”. The Vatican later reported that the pontiff has developed pneumonia in both lungs.

