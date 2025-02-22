News

“Europe gives nothing”: Trump criticizes Macron and Starmer for their inability to end the war in Ukraine

Author:
Anastasiia Mohylevets
Date:

The US President Donald Trump is convinced that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have "done nothing" to end the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Fox News.

Trump criticized European leaders for not spending enough to support Kyiv after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, as tensions between the European Union and the United States rise over talks over the war in Ukraine, Politico reports.

“Europe is essentially giving nothing. While Washington is ʼspending [its] treasures on some country that is very, very far away’,” the leader of the United States said in an interview.

However, this does not match the information from the Kiel Institute for World Economics in Germany on the contributions of different countries to Ukraineʼs military efforts. According to the institution, Europe provided more aid than the United States.

In total, European governments have allocated €62 billion for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as €70 billion in financial and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv, the Kiel Institute said. At the same time, Washington has allocated €64 billion in military aid and €50 billion in financial and humanitarian assistance, it added.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.