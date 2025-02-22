“Europe gives nothing”: Trump criticizes Macron and Starmer for their inability to end the war in Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump is convinced that French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have "done nothing" to end the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Fox News.

Trump criticized European leaders for not spending enough to support Kyiv after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, as tensions between the European Union and the United States rise over talks over the war in Ukraine, Politico reports.

“Europe is essentially giving nothing. While Washington is ʼspending [its] treasures on some country that is very, very far away’,” the leader of the United States said in an interview.

However, this does not match the information from the Kiel Institute for World Economics in Germany on the contributions of different countries to Ukraineʼs military efforts. According to the institution, Europe provided more aid than the United States.

In total, European governments have allocated €62 billion for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as €70 billion in financial and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv, the Kiel Institute said. At the same time, Washington has allocated €64 billion in military aid and €50 billion in financial and humanitarian assistance, it added.

The Axios publication, which revealed the details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump, noted that the US president supported the idea of deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine — this could become one of the security guarantees.

After that, the AP wrote that a group of European countries were privately working on a plan to send troops to Ukraine to help with post-war security.

The FT noted that the US has asked European countries to provide detailed proposals for the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees. The United States wants to gauge Europe’s willingness to defend Ukraine after a peaceful settlement and determine the price Europe is willing to pay in exchange for participating in negotiations with Moscow.

