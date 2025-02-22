Ukrainian drones hit key oil transportation facility in Kuban

On the night of February 20, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, causing it to stop working.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

This station supplies the Afipsky and Ilsky oil refineries, making it one of the key oil transportation facilities in the Kuban.

The drone strike hit a 110/35/10 kV electrical substation that supplies power to the NPS. The substation caught fire, lost power, and stopped oil pumping. The Russians are now assessing the damage. Ukraine had not previously reported the attack.

This is the eighth attack by the SBU on Russian energy facilities since the beginning of the year. They cause multimillion-dollar damage and complicate the logistics of the Russian army by preventing fuel supplies.