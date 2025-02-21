Germany will increase pressure on the US over its position on Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised stronger pressure on Washington to make the American government face the consequences of its policies.

This is reported by the German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost.

Baerbock believes it is necessary to take such measures, in particular, in connection with negotiations between the US and Russia regarding Ukraine.

"We are increasing the pressure on the Americans to lose as much as possible if they stop standing on the side of the liberal democracies of Europe," the official said.

In her opinion, a new "tipping point" is needed for peace, like at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago. The Foreign Minister warned against blackmail during negotiations.

"A fictitious peace, which is blackmail or capitulation, is not peace; on the contrary, it is further preparation for even greater war and violence. No one can resolve the issue of war and peace over the heads of Ukrainians or us, Europeans, and this is Germanyʼs clear position," added Annalena Baerbock.

In addition, the minister called the US President Donald Trumpʼs statement that Volodymyr Zelensky is allegedly a dictator "absurd".

Whatʼs going on between Trump and Zelensky?

After the American and Russian delegations held their first talks in Saudi Arabia without the participation of Ukrainians and Europeans, the US President Donald Trump claimed that Zelensky had only a 4% approval rating. The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published a study showing that as of the first half of February 2025, 57% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine reacted and said that Trump is in a "circle of disinformation."

Donald Trump later called Zelensky a “dictator without an election” who allegedly persuaded the United States to “spend $350 billion on a war that cannot be won and should never have been started”. Trump said that “Zelensky has done a terrible job, his country is ruined” and that he has little time left.

