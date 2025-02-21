The US may withdraw from the UN completely — the bill will be considered in Congress

Republican congressmen have introduced a bill to completely withdraw the United States from the United Nations, arguing that it does not advance American interests and is inconsistent with President Donald Trumpʼs "America First" policy.

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah introduced a document on February 20 that would terminate the United Statesʼ membership in the UN and all of its agencies, as well as their funding.

“Americans’ hard-earned dollars were funneled into initiatives that challenged our values, patronized tyrants, betrayed allies, and spread bigotry,” Lee said.

Two House Republicans will also introduce a bill in the lower house of Congress. One of them, Chip Roy, accused the UN of supporting Hamas and acting against Israel, a close US ally, as well as of “spreading climate hysteria” and “covering up Chinese forced abortion and sterilization programs”.

The bill stipulates that the United States will not participate in UN peacekeeping operations, will officially withdraw from the World Health Organization and all UN conventions. The US Senate will also have to approve all of the countryʼs interactions with the UN.

The United States is the largest donor to the UN. In 2022, the countryʼs contributions amounted to more than $18 billion, about a third of the organizationʼs total budget.

On February 4, the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the country from the UN Human Rights Council and banning future funding for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

