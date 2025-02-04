Trump withdraws the US from UN Human Rights Council and confirms he wants to end USAID program

The US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the UN Human Rights Council.

Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

He also extended the suspension of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The move coincides with a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long criticized UNRWA, accusing it of anti-Israeli incitement and its employees of "engaging in terrorist activities against Israel".

Trump already signed a similar executive order in 2018, during his first term.

The executive order also calls for a review of U.S. participation in UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which Trump withdrew from during his first term. The executive order also calls for a broader review of the US funding to the UN in light of “wild disparities” in funding levels across countries, White House press secretary Will Scharf said.

In addition, Trump confirmed that he plans to "roll back" the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Reuters writes.

USAID is the world’s largest donor. In fiscal year 2023, the United States provided $72 billion in assistance around the world, from women’s health in conflict zones to access to clean water, HIV/AIDS treatment to energy security and the fight against corruption. The agency provided 42% of all humanitarian assistance tracked by the UN in 2024.

