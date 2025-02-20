Russians launched 14 missiles and over 160 drones into Ukraine overnight

On the night of February 20, Russian troops struck the Kharkiv region with missiles of various types and launched over 160 drones over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, 14 missiles were used: cruise missiles — Kh-101/Kh-55SM, “Kalibr”/“Iskander-K” ballistic missiles — “Iskander-M”/KN-23. The Air Force noted that information on the results of combat operations and the consequences of the missile strike is not made public.

In addition, the enemy attacked with 161 Shahed drones and other types of simulator drones. Air defense shot down 80 UAVs in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

Another 78 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kyiv regions were affected by the enemy attack. In the Kherson region, a guided bomb partially destroyed the entrance to a high-rise building, there are casualties, and rescue operations are underway. In the Odesa region, the Russians also attacked the DTEK facility.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.