The Ministry of Health has named the most popular medicines, the prices of which will be reduced by 30%

The Ministry of Health has published a list of the 100 most popular Ukrainian medicines, the retail prices of which will be reduced by 30% from March 1.

The 100 most popular drugs include 20 items produced by the pharmaceutical company “Darnytsia”, 17 items by “Farmak”, 22 items by “Kyiv Vitamin Plant”, five by “Kusum Pharm”, six by “Yuriya-Pharm”, eight by “Arterium Corporation”, two by “Viola Pharmaceutical Factory”, three by “Borshchahov Chemical” and “Pharmaceutical Plant”, and another ten by “InterKhim”.

The list includes medications used for coughs and colds, antihistamines, anti-inflammatory and antirheumatic drugs, vitamins and trace elements, blood pressure medications, anti-ulcer drugs, sedatives, eye drops, nasal sprays, and others.

A detailed list can be found at the link or in the table below.

On February 13, Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to reduce medicine prices.

