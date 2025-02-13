Zelensky signed a decree on reducing medicines prices

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on additional measures to ensure the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.

The corresponding decree No. 82/2025 was published on the website of the Office of the President.

The government, manufacturers, and pharmacy chains will determine a list of 100 medicines for which prices will be reduced by 30% starting March 1. They will also regulate markups on medicines from the cost set by the manufacturer, and will conduct an audit of final prices and the use of medications in medical institutions.

"The government must present all the details to the society. The changes must be tangible and positive for millions of Ukrainians. This is the personal responsibility of government officials and specifically the Minister of Health," Zelensky said.

From March 1, 2025, the government will impose limits on markups on medicines:

distributors will not be able to add more than 10% to the wholesale price of all registered medicines;

for prescription medicines, a system of limited mark-ups will apply, which decrease depending on the cost of the medicine;

Over-the-prescription medications (if they are not purchased with state or local budget funds) can be sold with a markup of no more than 35% of the purchase price.

The list of medicines, in particular for the treatment of chronic diseases, whose cost is reimbursed by the National Health Service of Ukraine under the medical guarantees program will also be expanded. In addition, from March 1, state supervision over compliance with regulated prices for medicines will be restored.

Zelensky ordered the government and local authorities to consider within two weeks the possibility of opening pharmacies at state and municipal hospitals, where medicines would be sold at a minimal markup.

