Fox News: Russia and the USA have developed a plan to end the war — it includes a ceasefire and elections in Ukraine

Russia and the United States have developed a three-stage peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. It involves a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine, and then the signing of a final agreement.

This was reported by Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich, citing foreign diplomats close to the negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

According to the publicationʼs sources, the US and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for resolving the war. This condition will cause disputes between the parties, since Russia "does not hold real elections", and in Ukraine they want to prevent the coming to power of a pro-Russian puppet president

Both the US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly assess the chances of the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky being re-elected as low.

According to Fox News, in Ukraine, it is believed that Putin highly values the chance of electing a "puppet" president in Ukraine. He believes that any other candidate, except Zelensky, will be more flexible to negotiations and concessions. Trump is ready to accept any outcome of the elections in Ukraine, including the possibility of electing a pro-Russian candidate.

UPD: The US or Ukrainian officials have yet to comment on the reported plan to end the war. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has “not seen any information” about the “three-stage peace plan” reported by Fox News sources.

On February 18, Russia and the United States held their first talks in Saudi Arabia. No specific date has been agreed upon for the meeting between Putin and Trump, which is unlikely to take place next week. However, the parties agreed to create negotiating groups to end the war in Ukraine.

