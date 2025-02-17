Explosion near the Territorial recruit center in Kamyanets-Podilskyi. Suspects detained — face life imprisonment

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion of a terrorist act to the men who, according to the investigation, blew up the distribution center of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) in the Khmelnytskyi region on February 5. One person died then, and 8 more people were injured.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The suspects were detained within 24 hours of the explosion, and over the following days, law enforcement officers documented their connection with the Russian special services.

According to the investigation, the attackers were a local drug addict and a 17-year-old student of a city college, who were recruited through a Telegram channel in search of "easy" earnings. Residents of the Kamyanets-Podilskyi territorial community, for selfish reasons, promised to pass on information to the Russians and commit a terrorist attack.

Both suspects acted separately, but had a common Russian supervisor. The underage agent made a homemade explosive device and placed it in a hiding place. For maximum damage, he filled it with nuts and scraps of rebar, and equipped it with a mobile phone for remote detonation.

The second agent was supposed to deliver the explosives himself, disguised as a parcel, to the TRC building, but decided to do it through a courier because he realized that they might try to eliminate him.

When the courier arrived at the TRC, the Russians detonated the explosives with him via a special program that provided remote access. The courier died, and 8 other people were injured to varying degrees.

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of contacts with Russian special services, as well as tools and components for making an improvised explosive device, were seized from the detainees. The suspects were detained and preventive measures were chosen. They face 10 to 15 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

