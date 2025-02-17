Ukrainian air defense shot down 83 enemy drones out of 147. Consequences of the night attack

On the night of February 17, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 147 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 83 enemy drones, and lost another 59 in location without negative consequences.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

That night, the occupiers launched drones from the following directions in the Russian Federation: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian air defense operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Consequences of the attack

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine due to Russian attacks on energy facilities. The first priority will be to disconnect electricity from industrial consumers and businesses.

The Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected by the Russian attack.

Private homes, cars, a workshop, and warehouses were damaged in four districts of the Kyiv region. One person was injured in the Boryspil district.

In Kharkiv, in the Kholodnohirsky district, a Shahed hit the ground. Three women have an acute stress reaction. An outbuilding and glazing of 14 private houses were damaged. A hostile UAV strike in the Saltivsky district damaged the glazing of a house, but there were no casualties.

In the Zinkivska community of the Poltava region, drone debris damaged the roof of a private residential building and a nearby outbuilding. No critical infrastructure was hit.

In Zaporizhzhia, the attack damaged windows and roofs in 15 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, and there is no power supply in several residential buildings.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.