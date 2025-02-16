Alice Weidel, the candidate for German chancellor from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said that sanctions should be lifted from Russia and "good relations" should be established.

She said this in an interview with Bild.

"We want to have very good relations with our European neighbors... But we also want to have very good relations with the big powers. That includes Russia... Just two years ago, we were getting cheap natural gas from Russia through a consortium called Nord Stream. We want to end the sanctions policy, which primarily harms our country," Weidel said.

The election platform of the candidate for chancellor states that she wants to conduct unhindered trade with Russia, lift all sanctions, and resume the operation of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

An interviewer from Bild asked her how she felt about Russia and its propagandists repeatedly threatening Germany with war.

"What has the German government done against Russia in the last almost three years? We have started a spiral of escalation. There have been verbal, financial and even armed actions against Russia. After World War II, German tanks are rolling against the Russian Federation again," she replied.

Throughout the interview, Weidel avoided answering why she did not criticize Moscow for its threats against Germany.

Alice Weidel also advocates for Ukraineʼs negotiations with Russia and supports US President Donald Trumpʼs position on this issue, considering it a "serious policy."

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a right-wing populist party founded in 2013 that opposes European integration, migration, and open-border policies, frequently criticizes Islam, and defends traditional values. The partyʼs leaders have repeatedly expressed pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian positions, and have visited temporarily occupied Crimea.

