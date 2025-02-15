General Staff: Russia lost another 1 180 soldiers and 11 tanks

Over the past 24 hours, February 14, Russia lost another 1 180 of its servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 11 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 117 operational-tactical drones, 127 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, Russia has lost approximately 856 660 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially released a death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 4, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 45 100 military personnel were killed and 390 000 were wounded.

Regarding Russian losses, according to the Ukrainian president, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 350 000 soldiers killed. Another 50 000-70 000 are missing, and 600 000-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

