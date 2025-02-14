​​The court arrested MP Bondar — he did not pay bail of 100 million UAH

The court chose a preventive measure for MP Viktor Bondar, who is suspected of embezzling 140 million hryvnias for the purchase of cables for “Ukrzaliznytsia”, — detention with the alternative of being released on bail of 100 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

On January 24, 2025, Bondar was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of a 100 million hryvnia bail. However, the suspected peopleʼs deputy did not pay this amount, so the prosecution requested a change in the preventive measure. The court partially satisfied this, so now Bondar will be in custody for 60 days.

Bondary was informed of the suspicion on January 17. According to the investigation, together with an accomplice-entrepreneur, they developed a scheme to supply cables to “Ukrzaliznytsia” at inflated prices. As a result, “Ukrzaliznytsia” suffered losses of over 140 million hryvnias. In total, 8 people were informed of the suspicion in this case.

Bondar was taken into custody in the courtroom.

