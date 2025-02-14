Britain imposes sanctions against Russian Deputy Defense Minister and “Rosatom” structures

The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russia. Three individuals and two legal entities have been placed under restrictions.

This was reported by the Financial Sanctions Enforcement Office of the UK Treasury.

The sanctions list includes Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov, the son of former Russian Prosecutor General Yuriy Chaika, businessman Artem Chaika, as well as the director of the Russian Federal Service for Technical and Export Control Vladimir Selin.

Sanctions were also imposed against two structures of the Russian “Rosatom” — the “Kirov-Energomash” plant in St. Petersburg and the “Rosatom Additive Technologies” company.

Sanctions were imposed because these people and businesses support Russian aggression, work for its economy, and destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

On December 16, 2024, the European Union adopted the 15th package of sanctions in connection with Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions targeted the military unit responsible for the shelling of the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital in Kyiv, top managers of leading companies in the Russian energy sector, people responsible for the deportation of children, propaganda and circumvention of sanctions, as well as two senior North Korean officials.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.