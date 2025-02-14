The director of the online casino Pin-Up was detained — he is suspected of money laundering for the Russian Federation

The director of the online casino Pin-Up was detained — he is suspected of laundering Russian money.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

During the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the real owners of Pin-Up are citizens of the Russian Federation. The detainee was suspected of aiding and abetting Russia.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that the online casino has ties to representatives of the Russian Federation and entities subject to sanctions in Ukraine. They also established financial flows that supported the Russian budget and armed aggression against Ukraine. In addition, after inspections, the State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the use of the services of this casino negatively affects the combat capability of the Ukrainian army.

During the investigation, investigators found that people associated with the casino were doing business in the occupied part of the Luhansk region, thus filling the Russian budget. And the person who directly controls Pin-Upʼs activities financed Russian veterans after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The online casino itself still operates in Russia and on Russian sites.

As part of this case, suspicions have already been reported to the head of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) Ivan Rudyi and another CRGL member for aiding Russia. Suspicions have also been reported to the nominal owner of the online casino Pin-Up.

On January 4, President Zelensky signed a bill to eliminate KRAL and strengthen control over the gambling market. By April 1, 2025, a new authorized body must be established in its place and a ministry must be designated to shape policy in the field of gambling and lotteries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.