Zelensky signed a bill on the elimination of CRGL and strengthening control over the gambling market

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a draft law No. 9256-d, which provides for the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL).

Instead of CRGL, a new authorized body is proposed to be established by April 1, 2025 and a ministry will be designated to formulate policy in the field of gambling and lotteries. A mechanism for restricting access to illegal gambling websites/mobile applications will also be introduced.

In addition, the document prohibits advertising of gambling. Exceptions: advertising on TV and radio at night, in media for people over 21, on platforms and search engines with a target audience over 21.

Such advertising prohibits:

to offer or provide reimbursement for gambling expenses;

to call, send messages to an unspecified number of people;

to offer free bonuses instead of placing a bet.

The advertising prohibits the participation of military personnel, volunteers, and popular people, as well as the use of themes related to war.

In addition, the document prohibits people who were owners or officials of gambling companies that have tax debts or license payment debts from obtaining a license.

Payments for gambling are made exclusively in cash through current bank accounts. Other payment services are prohibited. In addition, sponsorship of gambling is prohibited, except for sponsorship in sports.

According to the document, lotteries fall under most restrictions on the gambling business: requirements for the reputation of officials, tax debt, relations with an aggressor country, and exclusively bank payments.

It also sets limits on spending and playing time, and requires mandatory breaks. The document proposes introducing "control purchases" with video recording during inspections.

In addition, it is prohibited to accept bets on credit or with subsequent payment.

The situation with the gambling business in Ukraine

In July 2020, the Verkhovna Rada legalized gambling in Ukraine. The law legalizes the activities of casinos, bookmakers, including online, slot machine halls, and the organization of online poker. The parliament included roulette, card games, dice, and slot machines as casino gambling. In September 2020, the parliament created the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) — a state regulator that is responsible for licensing and regulating the gambling sector in Ukraine.

In 2023, Ukrainians spent almost 400 million hryvnias daily in online casinos, or over 12 billion per month, as Economic Truth reported with reference to the National Bank. The military is most often hit by this industry, who then suffer from gambling addiction.

After this publication, lively discussions began in society about the problem of gambling, in particular among the military. An electronic petition appeared to restrict the operation of online casinos during martial law in Ukraine, which gathered the necessary votes for its consideration in a few hours.

On April 20, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree restricting the operation of online casinos. In May, the Cabinet of Ministers completely banned the advertising of gambling.

