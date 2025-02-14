SBU detained a suspect in coordinating attacks on military personnel in Mykolaiv

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a 35-year-old man in Mykolaiv, whom it calls a repeat offender and an agent of the Russian FSB. He is suspected of coordinating airstrikes on the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case materials, before the start of the full-scale war, the man was serving a sentence for serious crimes in a correctional facility in Kherson. When the city was occupied, the Russians transferred the prisoner to one of the colonies in Russia and recruited him there.

On instructions from the FSB, the man arrived in Mykolaiv via third countries and began carrying out tasks for the occupiers. Counterintelligence officers exposed the suspect at the initial stage of his intelligence activities.

The occupiers were interested in the locations of the largest concentration of Ukrainian military and equipment in Mykolaiv. To find out, the suspect walked around the area, where he secretly photographed locations where Ukrainian fighters were likely to be located. He asked acquaintances for the information he needed during everyday conversations.

Security Service investigators have charged the man with unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He faces up to 12 years in prison. The defendant may also be charged with high treason.

