Russia launched 133 drones over Ukraine overnight. Here are the results of air defense work

On the night of February 14, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 73 Russian Shahed attack drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another 58 simulator drones were lost in the field — they did not reach their targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 133 UAVs — strike and simulation — over Ukraine from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalov, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

The Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions were affected by the Russian attack.

