Robert Kennedy Jr. becomes the US Secretary of Health and Human Services

The US Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as the countryʼs Health and Human Services Secretary. He was nominated for this position by the US President Donald Trump.

This is reported by WP.

Kennedyʼs candidacy was supported by 52 senators, while 48 officials opposed the appointment.

He will now lead a government apparatus that will have an estimated $2 trillion at its disposal and oversee critical health insurance programs, the security of the countryʼs drug and food supply.

The politician promised to focus on the problem of increased levels of chronic diseases among Americans, as well as on increasing life expectancy.

When Trump nominated Kennedy Jr. to head the US Department of Health and Human Services, he said he would restore “the traditions of scientific research and the gold standard and the beacons of transparency” to end the epidemic of chronic disease. Supposedly, this would make the United States healthier.

At the same time, the American leader said that Kennedy Jr. would play a major role in protecting all citizens from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and food additives that are contributing to a huge health crisis in the United States.

Kennedy Jr. was one of the most prominent anti-vaccinators for many years and often spread false conspiracy theories about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, CNN writes.

Last year, he proposed revising food and environmental safety guidelines, promoting integrated medicines, and restructuring government funding for vaccine research.

After his inauguration, the US president was one of the first to sign an executive order withdrawing the country from the WHO. Donald Trump has accused the World Health Organization of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises.

