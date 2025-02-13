Europe is ready to strengthen support for Ukraine and demands participation in negotiations — “Weimar+” statement

Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This is stated in the statement of the “Weimar+” group countries released on February 12 following the meeting in Paris.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, and the European Union stressed in a statement that they are ready to strengthen support for Ukraine and are committed to its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russiaʼs war of aggression.

“We share the goal of continuing to support Ukraine until a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace is achieved. A peace that guarantees the interests of Ukraine and its European allies. We look forward to discussing the way forward together with our American allies. Our shared goals must be to ensure a position of strength for Ukraine. Ukraine and Europe must participate in any negotiations,” the statement said.

The statement emphasized that Ukraine must be provided with strong security guarantees, and a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is a necessary condition for strong Euro-Atlantic security.

This statement was made public after the US President Donald Trump announced that during a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, they agreed to immediately begin peace talks.

After that, Trump had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They talked about the possibilities of achieving peace, the willingness of their teams to work together, and technological capabilities, including drones and other modern production.

