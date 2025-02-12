GUR and the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a cyberattack against the main contractor of Russian “Gazprom”

On February 7-8, cyber specialists from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (known as GUR) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful cyber operation against the main contractor of the Russian “Gazprom”.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources.

The “Gazstroyprom” company, which is involved in supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine, came under attack.

In addition, another 22 companies providing services for the construction and maintenance of Russiaʼs oil and gas infrastructure were hit.

In particular, itʼs about the following: "Gazprom-Automation", "GSP-Completion", "Infoservice Region", "Vector East", "SSK Gasregion", "GSP Center", "GSP-Service", "GSP-Technologies", "GSP-Mechanization", "GSP-Oil and Gas Processing", "GSP-Processing", "GSP-GSM", "GSP-1", "GSP-2", "GSP-4", "GSP-5", "GSP-6", "GSP-7", "Sfera-Group", "GSP-Investments", "Gazstroyprom-Autotransportnoye Predpriyatiye"", "GSP-Finance".

In total, more than 120 physical hypervisor servers were disabled, and file storage with documentation totaling 2 million gigabytes, or 2 000 terabytes, was destroyed. More than 10 000 computers belonging to employees of critical Russian enterprises remained unusable. All systems and services were stopped.

As sources emphasized, the losses caused to companies could range from tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.

